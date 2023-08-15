Shelby County judge creates eviction education program after seeing major increase in evictions in her court

“There are days when I will have a docket of 200 people and it is all eviction cases,” Judge Deborah Henderson said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly 30,000 evictions were filed in Memphis in the past year according to the Eviction Lab, a nationwide database of evictions. A Shelby County judge is now working to curb that number by educating residents and offering free attorney services to community members.

With more than 70,000 eviction filings since March of 2020, including the eviction moratorium between March and June of 2020, residents need help avoiding the legal battle.

Judge Deborah Henderson, a Shelby County general sessions court judge, sees far more evictions than she ever thought she would, so she’s piloting the Housing Stability Program.

Now, Henderson’s pilot program is looking to make evictions in the county do a 180, partnering with Memphis area legal services to make use of a $250,000 grant from county commission.

“Number one, we can educate them regarding the requirements of the uniform residential landlord and tenant act. Having a licensed attorney available in the courtroom to assist us with litigation,” Henderson said.

Not only are legal services free but so is being part of the pilot program altogether.

“Number two we’re hopeful we’re able to mediate with the landlord and the tenant,” Henderson said.

Lastly, someone from code enforcement will be in the mix.

“If the habitability of the home is something that is in question then we will have a person who is capable of looking at the property – making recommendations to the court and we know that will assist us as we try to mediate the settlement between the parties.”

Also, the program isn’t limited to just tenants.

“We do intend to help both tenants and landlords – it’s simply a matter of who comes to us first.”

With free attorney guidance, mediation and code enforcement assistance, Memphis Area Legal Services and Judge Henderson said they’re ready to flip the statistic of how many Shelby County residents are evicted, one resident at a time.