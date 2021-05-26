x
Tennessee State University to offer coding classes in Africa

App design and coding courses in Africa will be offered at schools in Liberia and South Africa that are run by the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University will begin offering an online app design and coding class in two African countries this fall. 

Robbie Melton runs the historically Black university's coding program. She says the idea is to get students interested in STEM careers and increase the number of Black students entering those fields. 

TSU already offers the program to more than 30 historically Black schools in the United States. 

More than 2,000 students have participated since the program launched in 2019.

