The University of Mississippi plans to hold two in-person graduations

OXFORD, Miss — The University of Mississippi will be holding two graduation ceremonies this spring.

One will celebrate the 2021 graduating class. Another will celebrate the Class of 2020 that saw its ceremony delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commencement exercises for this year's graduating class will be held from April 29 to May 2.

Events for the Class of 2020 are slated for May 6 to May 8.

Noel Wilkin is provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. He says the ceremonies will look different than in the past but the university is working to make them "wonderful and memorable."