x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Education

The University of Mississippi plans to hold two in-person graduations

One will celebrate the 2021 graduating class. Another will celebrate the Class of 2020.
Credit: University of Mississippi
University of Mississippi Ole Miss logo

OXFORD, Miss — The University of Mississippi will be holding two graduation ceremonies this spring.

One will celebrate the 2021 graduating class. Another will celebrate the Class of 2020 that saw its ceremony delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commencement exercises for this year's graduating class will be held from April 29 to May 2. 

Events for the Class of 2020 are slated for May 6 to May 8. 

Noel Wilkin is provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. He says the ceremonies will look different than in the past but the university is working to make them "wonderful and memorable."
UM Shares Update on Commencement Ceremonies for Classes of 2020, 2021 - Ole Miss News
OXFORD, Miss. - The University of Mississippi announced today (Jan. 27) additional details related to Commencement ceremonies for graduates of the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021. Commencement exercises for the Class of 2021 will be held April 29-May 2. Morning convocation is set for 8 a.m.
Ole Miss News |Jan 27, 2021

Related Articles