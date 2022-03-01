University of Memphis honors its president; opens institute for veteran suicide prevention

U of M President David Rudd was honored by the board during a quarterly meeting Tuesday, establishing a new institute for veterans and military in his name.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During its quarterly meeting Tuesday, the University of Memphis Board of Trustees announced the establishment of the Rudd Institute for Veteran and Military Suicide Prevention in appreciation to U of M President M. David Rudd.

The university said veteran assistance and support have been a top priority for Rudd, a veteran himself, throughout his career.

The U of M has been named to the Military Friendly Schools List for seven consecutive years.

The list honors the colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace and ensure the success of military service members and veterans as students.

The University ranked No. 9 nationally on the list in 2020, and earned "Gold" status for the 2021-2022 school year.

In 2019, the U of M announced it would become the first institution of higher learning to partner with Folds of Honor by accepting the Folds of Honor Scholarship, a $5,000 annual award, as payment in full for tuition.

University of Memphis Establishes Rudd Institute for Veteran and Military Suicide Prevention https://t.co/IOuLJWDfqg pic.twitter.com/vdFxfpMnDC — University of Memphis (@uofmemphis) March 1, 2022

The scholarship supports higher education for spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

The U of M also participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program, which helps veteran students attend school at little or no cost.

Rudd was co-founder and founding scientific director of the National Center for Veterans Studies at the University of Utah.

He has published more than 200 scientific articles and numerous books on the clinical care of suicidal individuals and is considered an international leader in suicide prevention.