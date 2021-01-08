Vanderbilt University delays start of Spring semester for undergraduates due to spread of Omicron

College leaders delayed the start of the Spring semester until Jan. 17. Classes will not be held that day because it is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt University announced Thursday that the Spring semester would start later than usual for undergraduate students, because of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

They said the semester would officially start on Jan. 17, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Since it is a federal holiday, classes will not be held so the campus community would have a chance to participate in virtual events.

"As we look ahead to the spring semester, we face yet another challenge from COVID-19 that will require our community to step up and work together as 'One Vanderbilt,'" they said in a release. "The omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the nation and the world. In light of this, we must adapt to ensure that we can continue to pursue our educational and research mission as safely as possible."

The dates from the spring break, March 5 - 13, and commencement, May 13, will not be changed. They said more details about the undergraduate academic calendar would be announced soon.

Officials also said most graduate and professional programs would delay the Spring semester until Jan. 17, too. They said deans would communicate directly with their students, faculty and staff to give them information about possible delays.

Vanderbilt University is also instituting their enhanced safety protocols for the entire campus community, which include required masks indoors and the return of the "Commodores Care" period. During this time, students returning for classes who provide negative COVID-19 test results can pick up to-go food, perform work for the universities and engage in outdoor activities.

College leaders said they would expand their testing program for the spring and will require COVID-19 testing for all returning students before they arrive on campus.