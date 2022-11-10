x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Anita Baker will be 'Giving You the Best' she's got in Memphis in fall 2023

The Grammy winning icon will perform at FedExForum Nov. 22, 2023. Tickets go on sale starting Nov. 16, 2022, for presale and Nov. 17 for general public.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 26, 2011 file photo, Anita Baker appears at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Baker will be honored at the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grammy Award winning singer Anita Baker is headed to Memphis in her first full tour since 1995. The Songstress’ Tour will arrive at FedExForum Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. An exclusive FedExForum presale will begin Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers.

The tour celebrates the icon’s legendary career since the release of her debut The Songstress in 1983. It’s the first time Baker will perform her classic hits live since winning back the rights to her masters.

"Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! .... Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too,” said Baker.

RELATED: Keri Hilson, Bow Wow, Lil Scrappy and more perform at the Millennium Tour in Memphis

RELATED: Brittany 'Dottie' Moore | Whitehaven native makes music around the world, faces adversity

RELATED: 'A one of a kind entertainer': Sun Studio, others react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis

More Videos

In Other News

Jerry Lee Lewis, ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer, has died

Before You Leave, Check This Out