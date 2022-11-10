Anita Baker will be 'Giving You the Best' she's got in Memphis in fall 2023

The Grammy winning icon will perform at FedExForum Nov. 22, 2023. Tickets go on sale starting Nov. 16, 2022, for presale and Nov. 17 for general public.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grammy Award winning singer Anita Baker is headed to Memphis in her first full tour since 1995. The Songstress’ Tour will arrive at FedExForum Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. An exclusive FedExForum presale will begin Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers.

The tour celebrates the icon’s legendary career since the release of her debut The Songstress in 1983. It’s the first time Baker will perform her classic hits live since winning back the rights to her masters.