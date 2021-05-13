Juneteenth Shop Black Festival will be held in person this year in downtown Memphis

The Juneteenth Shop Black Festival will be in-person this year, after last year's virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Juneteenth Shop Black Festival will be in-person this year, after last year's virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event will be held on Juneteenth, June 19th, a celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of slavery in America. It will take place at Fourth Bluff Park in downtown Memphis. There will be local businesses, food trucks, live entertainment, and more.

Last year’s virtual event featured 100 Black businesses, and this year’s is sure to bring local favorites.

It’s free to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. June 19, 2021.