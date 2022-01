Bryan will be joined on his Raised Up Right tour by special guest Mitchell Tenpenny. Tickets go on sale February 4th.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Country star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan is headed to the Mid-South.

The Landers Center announced Bryan is set to perform there in Southaven, Mississippi, in October as part of his Raised Up Right tour. He will be joined by special guest Mitchell Tenpenny.

The show is set for October 6, 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. You can find them on the Ticketmaster website.