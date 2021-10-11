55th CMA Awards: Winners list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 55th Country Music Association Awards is being held Wednesday night. Here is a list of all the nominees and winners. Winners appear in bold.
This story will be updated throughout the awards show, which is airing live on the East Coast.
Entertainer of the Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Winner: Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
- Winner: Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Mickey Guyton
- HARDY
Album of the Year
- "29" - Carly Pearce
- "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen
- "Heart" - Eric Church
- "Skeletons" - Brothers Osborne
- "Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
- "Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown
- "Hell Of A View" - Eric Church
- "One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde
- Winner: "Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton
- "The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett
Song of the Year
- "Forever After All" - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
- "Hell Of A View" - Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
- "One Night Standards" - Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
- "The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
- Winner: "Starting Over" - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Musical Event of the Year
- "Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
- "Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
- "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home") Elle King & Miranda Lambert
- "Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown
- Winner: "half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Music Video of the Year
- "Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
- "Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown
- "Gone" - Dierks Bentley
- Winner: "half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
- "Younger Me" - Brothers Osborne
Musician of the Year
- Winner: Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle
- Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
- Aaron Sterling - Drums
- Ilya Toshinskiy - Banjo
- Derek Wills - Guitar