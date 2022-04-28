x
Here's what will play this spring at the free outdoor movie series in downtown Memphis

We might not talk about Bruno, but you’ll want to talk about this.
Credit: JulsIst - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ Downtown Neighborhood Association is gearing up for its outdoor spring movie series, which begins May 5, 2022.

The eight-week series kicks off in Court Square, next to the water fountain and gazebo in downtown Memphis with Disney’s “Encanto,” and a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

The weekly events open at 7:30 p.m. with the movies beginning at 8 p.m. They are free to the public. Food trucks will be available, and many of the local downtown eateries will be open to grab a bite before or to go.

Full list of dates and movies:

  • 5/5 - Disney's "Encanto"
  • 5/12 - Harry Potter
  • 5/19 - Sister Act
  • 5/26 - The Goonies
  • 6/2 - Wizard of Oz
  • 6/9 - Grease
  • 6/16 - Hidden Figures
  • 6/23 - Lion King

