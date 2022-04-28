Here's what will play this spring at the free outdoor movie series in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ Downtown Neighborhood Association is gearing up for its outdoor spring movie series, which begins May 5, 2022.
The eight-week series kicks off in Court Square, next to the water fountain and gazebo in downtown Memphis with Disney’s “Encanto,” and a Cinco de Mayo celebration.
The weekly events open at 7:30 p.m. with the movies beginning at 8 p.m. They are free to the public. Food trucks will be available, and many of the local downtown eateries will be open to grab a bite before or to go.
Full list of dates and movies:
- 5/5 - Disney's "Encanto"
- 5/12 - Harry Potter
- 5/19 - Sister Act
- 5/26 - The Goonies
- 6/2 - Wizard of Oz
- 6/9 - Grease
- 6/16 - Hidden Figures
- 6/23 - Lion King