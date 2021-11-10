A healthy mouth can help keep your whole body well

JACKSON, Miss — Why does oral health matter?
According to the Mississippi Department of Health, more and more health issues are being linked to oral health due to bacteria and inflammation that occur in the mouth.
Gum disease can allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream and contribute to a wide range of chronic health problems, such as:
- Preterm birth. Severe gum disease may increase the risk of preterm delivery and giving birth to a low birth weight baby.
- Poorly controlled diabetes. If you have diabetes, you're at increased risk of developing gum disease. When gum disease becomes severe, it can make diabetes more difficult to control by causing insulin resistance, which reduces blood sugar control.
- Cardiovascular disease. Oral inflammation due to bacteria (gingivitis) can play a role in clogged arteries and blood clots. More and more evidence shows that bacteria in the mouth lead to inflammation throughout the body, including the arteries, which contributes to the buildup of artery-clogging plaque.
More than 45 percent of adults 30 years and older have some form of gum disease, which increases their risk for these health problems.