Baptist Women’s Health Center gets $50,000 grant for mammograms for Hispanic & African American communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Women’s Health Center received a $50,000 grant from the Tennessee Breast and Cervical Program to provide breast cancer education and screenings for the Hispanic and African American communities in Shelby County.

“We’re grateful to have received this grant from the Tennessee Breast and Cervical Program to help increase education and awareness about breast health and to reduce breast health disparities for vulnerable populations in our community,” said Nikki Gast, administrator for Baptist Women’s Health Center.

Baptist will use these funds to offer mammograms to women who qualify at a number of Mid-South locations, such as St. Michael Catholic Church on Saturday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Baptist also has received grant funds from the Legacy Susan G. Komen Memphis-MidSouth Mississippi Foundation for women who are uninsured or underinsured or who qualify for mammogram assistance. The Komen Memphis-MidSouth Mississippi office closed on April 2.

Baptist Women’s Health Center offers grant-funded mammograms at 50 Humphreys Blvd. and on its mobile mammography unit. To determine where Baptist’s mobile unit will be next or to get mammogram assistance in the Mid-South, call 901-227-PINK.

Baptist Women’s Health Center is the Mid-South’s premier mammography center accredited by the National Accreditation Programs for Breast Centers. Baptist Women’s Health Center’s comprehensive breast program includes board-certified doctors, breast surgeons, radiologists and nurse navigators. For more information about the mobile mammography unit, please call 901-227- PINK (7465).