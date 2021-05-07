Breaking down the latest COVID-19 in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

136 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death reported in Shelby County

Shelby County Health Department reports 136 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total of 96,512 cases and 1,629 deaths on Saturday.

Health officials say 1,179,460 have tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County. 93,321 have recovered.

The report also shows that 231,240 residents in the county have been fully vaccinated.

