Early detection of breast cancer saves lives | Here's where you can get a breast screening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recognition of National Black Family Cancer Awareness week, the Baptist Women’s Health Center’s mobile mammography unit will perform breast screens in the Frayser Community at Ms. D’s Wings 3203 Coleman Rd. Wednesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to providing breast screenings, Baptist Women’s health Center will also provide education resources to increase awareness of breast cancer and its risks.

According to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP), 1 in 8 women in the Unites States are at risk for breast cancer.

Early detection is often said to be the best defense against various types of breast cancer, which is sounds with the Black community.

Research continues to show that Black women are disproportionately affected by breast cancer when compared to other races, dying from breast cancer at rates 31% higher than White women, BCPP said.

Baptist Women’s Health Center said patients can call 901-227-PINK to find out if they qualify for mammogram assistance or grant funding.

The health center is a full-service clinic, and it gives women access to education resources and care during their treatment and recovery process.