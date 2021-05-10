Are more children struggling with mental health issues during the pandemic?

“A lot of studies have shown that there’s been an increase in the prevalence of the rate of adolescent mental health issues,” said Dr. Andres Ramos.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pandemic has impacted everyone in some form or fashion. This does not exclude kids. We all could use a mental break from this pandemic. But the reality is, it is not over. So far, the last year has really taken a toll on kids.

There is a trend scientists and scholars are seeing worldwide when it comes to children.

“A lot of studies have shown that there’s been an increase in the prevalence of the rate of adolescent mental health issues,” said Dr. Andres Ramos, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Child Adolescent Psychiatrist.

Dr. Ramos said more and more kids are struggling with mental health due to the pandemic - whether it is anxiety, depression, disruptive behavior, or grief.

“There was a recent study published showing that the rate of parental bereavement - kids who are bereaving over the loss of a parent - has increased by 20%,” said Dr. Ramos. “Unfortunately, minorities are represented disproportionately in that population of grieving children. More African American and Hispanic parents or people are dying and leaving the bereaved kids behind.”

While COVID is the main culprit, it is the effects that do the harm.

“We’ve had a bunch of stressors that are related to COVID-19 that sort of coexist together and made the perfect storm,” said Dr. Ramos.

These stressors include parents who've lost jobs, worrying about getting sick, and isolation.

However, for many kids already dealing with mental health issues prior to the pandemic, isolation was actually helpful.

“Because we’ve removed a stressor from their life - which is school, they seem to do a little bit better, at least in some studies,” said Dr. Ramos.

Looking to a bright side, we actually have to give kids a little more credit.

“Kids are extremely resilient. More often than not, they will learn from their experiences, make meaning of them, and come out stronger,” said Dr. Ramos.

Local 24 asked Dr. Ramos if more kids are being prescribed antidepressants and other mental health medications. He said there aren't many studies right now, but it's certainly possible.