Advice from an attorney for tenants struggling to pay their rent

One third of American renters could not pay their rent for the month of April

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With many people losing their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and not able to make ends meet, it's leading to growing concerns about how they will pay their rent.

A viewer reached out to Local 24 News and was concerned after not being able to pay her rent, like many Memphians. Now a lawyer has a warning for tenants.

Consumer protection lawyer Kevin Snider says his office has been flooded with calls about rent payments with questions about their rights during COVID-19.

“In this day and time it’s understandable that somebody can’t pay their rent. But ultimately the rent has to be paid by the tenant to the landlord or they’re subject to being evicted,” said Snider.

That makes it tough, as millions of Americans are out of a job with the current coronavirus crisis. In fact, one third of American renters could not pay their rent for the month of April, and it's causing a strain between renters and landlords.

“With the new order that came out with the Tennessee Supreme Court last week, no judge or landlord can evict or remove anyone until after May 31,” said Snider.

Snider says at the minimum, renters could be evicted mid-June once court proceedings are taken into account. He adds any loans a landlord received won't help the renter.

“Whatever monies the landlord may or may not be getting from another source whether it be the government or someone else, that does not flow through to the tenant,” Snider said.

If you have a landlord who says they are waiving rent, you want to make sure to get that agreement in writing.