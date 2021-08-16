x
Coronavirus

Arkansas reports over 800 new positive COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

August has brought several record-breaking days as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges in the state, some in a row, with hospitalizations and low ICU bed capacity.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, medical transporter Adrian Parrilla moves a patient into a COVID-19 unit at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif. irtually every state is reporting surges in cases and deaths. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has topped 600,000, even as the vaccination drive has drastically slashed daily cases and deaths and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the first week of class begins for schools across Arkansas, the rise in COVID-19 cases and surge in hospitalizations due to the delta variant are concerning health officials as well as parents.

After a judge temporarily blocked a mask mandate ban in Arkansas, several school districts have been announcing plans for masks in schools.

In the first weeks of August, ICU bed capacity has lowered and a record-high amount of Arkansans have checked themselves into the hospital with COVID-19.

Arkansas reported 856 new positive COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths from the virus since yesterday.

Below you can find recent data and key facts on the virus in the state.

Key facts to know:

  • Total cases: 420,663 (+856
  • Total deaths: 6,498 (+31)
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,459 (+46)
  • Fully immunized: 1,129,229 (+2,579)

"Today’s report shows another high day of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID. Our vaccine numbers are up from last week, a trend that needs to continue," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday. 

"As many children across Arkansas head back to school today, I am praying for a safe and productive year."

