Arkansas reports over 3,100 COVID-19 cases in public schools

The Arkansas Department of Health reported nearly 1,800 active COVID-19 cases in state public schools as of Monday, Aug. 16.

Since the beginning of August, there have been a total of 3,134 positive cases among staff and students in Arkansas's public schools, with 1,797 of those cases active as of Thursday, Aug. 19.

Marion School District, which began school at the end of July, leads the state's public schools in total positive COVID-19 cases with 117 confirmed cases.

The western Arkansas school district along with the Little Rock School District—who is reported to have 60 total cases by the department of health—sued the state over the legislature's passing of a mask mandate ban.

The schools' lawsuit argues that the ban violates Arkansas' constitution.

“No rational reason exists for denying public school students, teachers and staff, and the school boards which are obligated to keep them safe, the ability to ensure that all who work and learn in our public schools are as safe as possible," the lawsuit said.

Shortly after the lawsuits were filed, an Arkansas judge blocked the state from enforcing its mask mandate ban, stating that Act 1002 violates equal protection amendments between private and public school students.

Bentonville School District currently has 84 active cases among student and staff. Marion and Fort Smith schools have 63 active cases.

There are currently 233 active cases in colleges and 45 in private schools.