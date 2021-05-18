Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 608 new cases & 11 new deaths in Mississippi

x
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

608 new cases & 11 new deaths in Mississippi

9:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 608 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, for a total of 315,634 cases and 7,268 deaths in the state. NOTE: The state health department said 406 of those new cases occurred between August 31, 2020, and May 13, 2021, and were identified from recent investigations. 

Desoto County has a total of 21,906 cases and 260 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

