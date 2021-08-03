Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

116 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 116 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths for a total of 88,768 cases and 1,527 deaths in the county.

There has been a reported 85,885 recoveries.

Currently 1,038,609 have been tested, as Monday marks the one year of the first case reported in Shelby County.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, March 7, 2021.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/3Btq6hnU3u — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) March 7, 2021

260 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 260 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 297,581 cases and 6,808 deaths in the state.

There are 55 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Today MSDH is reporting 260 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 3 deaths, and 55 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 297,581, with 6,808 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/yBoFdHm4QV — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) March 7, 2021

165 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 165 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths for a total of 324,818 cases and 5,319 deaths in the state.

Currently 335 have been hospitalized. 315,517 have recovered.

Officials say 3,217,753 have been tested in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic.

165 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have been added in today’s update. Visit our interactive dashboard for more information on the new cases: https://t.co/M5BsgcTx8M pic.twitter.com/E7PMPP9p9j — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) March 7, 2021

The Tennessee Department of Health says the COVID-19 data for the state has been delayed Sunday.