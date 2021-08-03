x
Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN

Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.


MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

 



116 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 116 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths for a total of 88,768 cases and 1,527 deaths in the county.

There has been a reported 85,885 recoveries.

Currently 1,038,609 have been tested, as Monday marks the one year of the first case reported in Shelby County.

To find a full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department, click here.

260 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 260 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 297,581 cases and 6,808 deaths in the state.

There are 55 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

To find more from the Mississippi Department of Health, click here.

165 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths reported in Arkansas 

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 165 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths for a total of 324,818 cases and 5,319 deaths in the state.

Currently 335 have been hospitalized. 315,517 have recovered.

Officials say 3,217,753 have been tested in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic.

To find more from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here

The Tennessee Department of Health says the COVID-19 data for the state has been delayed Sunday. 

The team is working diligently to get the data and publish it as soon as possible.

