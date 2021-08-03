Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
116 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 116 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths for a total of 88,768 cases and 1,527 deaths in the county.
There has been a reported 85,885 recoveries.
Currently 1,038,609 have been tested, as Monday marks the one year of the first case reported in Shelby County.
260 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths reported in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 260 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 297,581 cases and 6,808 deaths in the state.
There are 55 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
165 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths reported in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 165 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths for a total of 324,818 cases and 5,319 deaths in the state.
Currently 335 have been hospitalized. 315,517 have recovered.
Officials say 3,217,753 have been tested in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic.
The Tennessee Department of Health says the COVID-19 data for the state has been delayed Sunday.
The team is working diligently to get the data and publish it as soon as possible.