Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 835 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
835 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 835 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of a 43,641 cases and 613 deaths in the county.
There have been 38,754 recoveries in the county.
-------------------------------------------
905 new cases & 36 new deaths in Mississippi
9:25 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 905 new cases and 36 new deaths, for a total of 135,803 cases and 3,581 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 8,985 cases and 91 deaths in the county.
--------------------
MATA says 25th employee tests positive for COVID-19
8:55 a.m. - MATA says the 25th employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The company says the Trolley Supervisor was last at work November 13th.