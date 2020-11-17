Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 835 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

LIVE UPDATES

835 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 835 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of a 43,641 cases and 613 deaths in the county.

There have been 38,754 recoveries in the county.

-------------------------------------------

905 new cases & 36 new deaths in Mississippi

9:25 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 905 new cases and 36 new deaths, for a total of 135,803 cases and 3,581 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 8,985 cases and 91 deaths in the county.

--------------------

MATA says 25th employee tests positive for COVID-19

8:55 a.m. - MATA says the 25th employee has tested positive for COVID-19.