Crittenden County man first to get newly approved COVID-19 therapy in the Mid-South

Baptist Healthcare constructed two special treatment rooms to deliver IV medication.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Crittenden County man is the first in our region and one of the first in the United States to receive the new COVID-19 antibody therapy that was just approved for use last week.

The FDA issued emergency use authorization of Bamlanivimab to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

We're told the medicine was first shipped out across the country Friday night. Two special treatment rooms were constructed at Baptist over the weekend, just in time for Andy Shepherd to get the first infusion of the drug Monday Morning.

Less than 12 hours after receiving emergency use authorization for our investigational #COVID19 antibody, the Lilly logistics team shipped the first doses, which reached patients just hours later. #WeAreLilly pic.twitter.com/eHNxKSV0CL — Eli Lilly and Company (@LillyPad) November 13, 2020

"It was very quick and painless and then very easy, and I'm super hopeful this is going to be the key to getting me better quicker, " said Shepherd.

Shepherd said the treatment was simple - an IV infusion of the drug which last about an hour. He then had to be observed for a second hour. Treatment took place in a negative pressure room that was built over the weekend.

"Today has been a lot better, so I'm hoping it's the antibody treatment that is already getting starting to work on me," said Shepherd.

"Andy really is one of the first in the country to get the drug without being on a trial," said Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Threlkeld said right now to get the drug, you need to qualify for treatment. Things like age and underlying conditions are factors.

"It is designed for people who are not terribly ill, to prevent them from hospitalization, "said Threlkeld.

So how does it work?

Threlkeld said the antibodies, "They bind to the virus. They put the virus out of business so that it can't infect other cells. So the faster you can do that, the more likely you are to avoid some of those large immune problems later in the game that would require hospitalization."

The medicine is similar to the therapy that was given to President Donald Trump when he was first diagnosed with COVID-19. It has to be given shortly after a person comes down with symptoms and is given one time through an IV.

Because its experimental, the therapy is still going through additional testing to establish its safety and effectiveness. Shepherd is optimistic about the medicine, not only for him, but others.

"This is a great option to try and help you possibly stay out of the hospital," said Shepherd.