Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: Mass vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Christ Community Health Services to host mass drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic Saturday

Christ Community Health Services will host a drive thru vaccination clinic Saturday, March 13 from 8am – 3pm at Christ Community Third Street, 3362 S. Third.

Vaccines will be given by appointment only and will follow the designated health directives of individuals 65 and older and those who meet 1c criteria.

Vaccines are limited, those interested in receiving a vaccine should TEXT THE WORD “VACCINE” TO 91999 to schedule an appointment.

Going forward, vaccines will be available by appointment at all Christ Community Health Center locations

New COVID vaccination appointments added for week of March 8

Pipkin Building: Tuesday and Wednesday now open for first dose only appointments:https://t.co/ZvhzOturWT — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) March 8, 2021

Raleigh/Greater Imani (This week): all open appointments are now open for first and second dose appointments:https://t.co/VAnbZI3DOX — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) March 8, 2021

140 new cases & 0 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 140 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 88,908 cases and 1,527 deaths in the county.

There have been 86,027 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Monday, March 8, 2021.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/B4oHOflqiA — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) March 8, 2021

Location change for second dose Moderna appointments scheduled Pipkin Building

Second dose Moderna vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Pipkin building will be moved to the Fire Prevention Bureau at 2668 Avery Ave.

Your appointment will remain the same, and your Pipkin location confirmation will still serve as proof of appointment. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) March 8, 2021

70 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi

9:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 70 new cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 297,651 cases and 6,808 deaths in the state,

Desoto County has a total of 19,831 cases and 231 deaths in the county.