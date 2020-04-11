x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 124 new cases & 6 new deaths in Shelby County, 766 new cases & 13 new deaths in MS

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

124 new cases & 6 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 124 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 38,476 cases and 580 deaths in the county.

There have been 35,170 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

-----------------------------------------

766 new cases & 13 new deaths in Mississippi

9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 766 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, for a total of 122,275 cases and 3,397 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 7,729 cases and 82 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

Related Articles