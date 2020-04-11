Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 124 new cases & 6 new deaths in Shelby County, 766 new cases & 13 new deaths in MS

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

124 new cases & 6 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 124 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 38,476 cases and 580 deaths in the county.

There have been 35,170 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4Xpvgb and click on COVID-19 Resource Center for the #DataDashboard page:https://t.co/3dGbVc7IEj pic.twitter.com/ka0qCIPjIv — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) November 4, 2020

766 new cases & 13 new deaths in Mississippi

9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 766 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, for a total of 122,275 cases and 3,397 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 7,729 cases and 82 deaths in the county.