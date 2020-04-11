Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 124 new cases & 6 new deaths in Shelby County, 766 new cases & 13 new deaths in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
124 new cases & 6 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 124 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 38,476 cases and 580 deaths in the county.
There have been 35,170 recoveries in the county.
-----------------------------------------
766 new cases & 13 new deaths in Mississippi
9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 766 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, for a total of 122,275 cases and 3,397 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 7,729 cases and 82 deaths in the county.