Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 322 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi

LIVE UPDATES

322 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi

10:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 322 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 301,924 cases and 6,938 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,156 cases and 244 deaths in the county.

141 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 141 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 89,919 cases and 1,539 deaths in the county.