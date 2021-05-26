City of Memphis goes door to door in "Our Best Shot" campaign to encourage COVID vaccinations

“We’re armed with data. We’re armed with the facts,” said Elizabeth Wooten, “Our Best Shot” Field Director.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Across the country, states and cities are doing what they and to make sure people get vaccinated. In Memphis is no different, as the city is getting people vaccinated by hitting the streets.

This zip code 38106 has one of the lowest number of people getting vaccinated in the City of Memphis. If you see someone with this shirt and this badge, it’s because they’re making sure you have the information you need to know in getting your best shot. They are dividing and conquering door by door and resident by resident.

“We’re armed with data. We’re armed with the facts,” said Elizabeth Wooten, “Our Best Shot” Field Director.

The City of Memphis has kicked off their campaign, “Our Best Shot,” a canvassing initiative giving people the info they need to know about vaccination.

“We’re approaching it like a political campaign. The common enemy is the virus. It’s not a political party or opponent or a standing opponent. It’s the virus,” said Wooten.

The Field Organizers such as students from Rhodes College have been tackling zip codes with the lowest number of people vaccinated.

“A lot of these neighborhoods don’t have the right information about it. Getting out and talking about it is really the only way to get that information there,” said Max Pinado, a field organizer.

“We’re approaching it based on the data that shows where our highest rates of spreading the virus is happening matched with where the lowest vaccination rates are,” said Wooten.

On day two of the campaign, field organizers were a bit surprised in what they found.

“It’s been kind of surprising, because almost everyone has been vaccinated or has a plan to get vaccinated which is incredible,” said Luke Harrison, a field organizer.

Those vaccinated were mostly the older population.

#Memphis neighbors, you may start seeing canvassers knock on your door the next few weeks. The @CityOfMemphis started a new campaign called #OurBestShot to make sure people have all the information they need to get vaccinated. More on this tonight at 10 on @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/wHYFjNwPln — Brittni Clemons (@BrittClemonsTV) May 26, 2021

For those who haven’t gotten the shot, these field organizers provide information on making vaccination appointments, home vaccinations, and transportation to vaccinations.

“If they are unable to get a ride that Uber, Lyft, and MATA --which is the Memphis Area Transit Authority-- are currently giving rides for free to vaccination sites,” said Wooten.

Another plus is that field organizers are paid $15 an hour, and the city is looking for more, particularly people who speak Spanish.

“Memphis was hit really hard by the pandemic last year. I think we have the opportunity to get vaccinated so quickly. I think it’s something we can’t really pass up,” said Harrison.