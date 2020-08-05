COVID-19 home testing kits now available

Pixel by LabCorp sells them online for $119

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there's been plenty of confusion over testing. Who can be tested? Where are testing centers?

Now, home testing kits are hitting the market, and you can take matters into your own hands by testing at home.

If you're squeamish about the whole swab and nostril thing, you can order your own COVID-19 home test kit from Pixel by LabCorp. LabCorp is where most all your body fluids are tested when you see the doctor. The only real difference in the home kit is that you test yourself and you'll be paying for it, but it may be covered by your health insurance.

With stay at home orders lingering across the country, LabCorp touts your ability to learn if you currently have COVID-19 without leaving your home. But if the steps in testing with the at home kit sound similar to getting tested by a medical professional, it's because you've heard them all before.

After you complete the health survey about your symptoms at Pixel's website and get your doctors sign-off, you can buy your very own kit for $119. When your kit arrives at your door, you'll swab your own nose with the swab provided. An insulated envelope will be provided to send your sample back to LabCorp for testing.

When your results are ready, you'll get an email.