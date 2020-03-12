"It takes teamwork" | A nurse explains who all makes this battle against COVID-19 stand a chance

Memphis area hospitals are nearing capacity and it's taking every healthcare worker to care for patients.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are never enough ways to thank our healthcare workers who are endlessly caring for COVID-19 patients. As most Memphis area hospitals are nearing capacity with the rising number of hospitalizations, hospital workers are preparing for some of the worst weeks ahead.

As we go into the holidays, these last nine months have been a rollercoaster ride for healthcare workers. The long days, time away from loved ones, and caring for COVID-19 patients 24/7 have been exhausting.

Baptist Hospital's chief nursing officer Catherine Luchsinger works firsthand with the nurses battling this pandemic.

"They’re heroes," Luchsinger said. "It’s not just the nurses. It’s everyone in the hospital that’s keeping our doors open and lights on to take care of these patients."

She said this fight wouldn't be possible without the support from one another and everyone in the hospital.

"It takes teamwork, and everyone is helping each other, lifting each other up," Luchsinger said.

Every healthcare worker typically has a reason for joining the industry, whether it's a family member or a love of science. These workers have channeled their passion into caring for our most vulnerable right now.

Luchsinger said our future in healthcare is bright.

"The individuals and our healthcare workers that are going through this right now are going to be our future experts," Luchsinger said.

The nurses and physicians are a major part of this battle, but Luchsinger said without the respiratory therapists to the dietitians to the hospital maintenance team, this fight wouldn't stand a chance.