'Delta variant is a more wicked actor'; Mississippi health leaders sounding the alarm to unvaccinated pregnant women

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Mississippi health experts are issuing a new warning focused on one specific population: unvaccinated pregnant women.

The Delta surge has been taking a huge toll on this group in recent weeks, claiming the lives of both expectant mothers and their unborn children. That's why the Magnolia State's top doctors are separating fact from fiction on the vaccine's benefits.

"When we lose a mom especially something that could be prevented, it is a tragedy," Dr. Marty Tucker with the University of Mississippi Medical Center said. "Unequivocally, the vaccine should be offered or recommended during pregnancy."

Thursday, we learned that of the 15 pregnant Mississippi women who died in this pandemic, eight were within the past two months.

Mississippi's state health officer - Dr. Thomas Dobbs - said none of the women were fully vaccinated and just one was partially vaccinated.

The pregnant women who died had a median age of 30.

"It does not discriminate, we see it in people with and without comorbidities, we see it in people as young as 23 years old, so it is a bad actor across the board," Dr. Tucker added.

The Mississippi Department of Health said 72 women in the state also lost their unborn children during the pandemic.

Dr. Tucker said pregnant women who are on the fence about the vaccine should know that recent studies proved the shots are safe and do not hurt the unborn child or have any long term reproductive effects.

"We have evidence that the vaccine is safe during pregnancy and should be recommended in all pregnant patients," Dr. Tucker.