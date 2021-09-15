Two DeSoto County correctional officers die from COVID-19 within two weeks of each other

One officer served with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department for 15 years.

HERNANDO, Miss — Two correctional officers with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department have died from COVID-19.

According to the department, Sgt. John Davis died on Monday. Davis had served DeSoto County since September 2014, eventually rising to the rank of Sergeant.

The department said coworkers described Davis as quiet but kind, caring and loving. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department added Davis was always there to help anyone in need.

Two weeks ago, officer Amy Battles died from COVID-19 after serving DeSoto County for 15 years.

Battles began working for the department in 2005 and she was described by the department as motherly, kind and caring.