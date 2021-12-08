Rendezvous and R.P. Tracks temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Both popular Memphis restaurants hope to be open in the coming days.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 continues to impact many aspects of everyday life, and the restaurant industry is no exception.

Thursday, Charlie Vergos Rendezvous, one of Memphis’ best known barbecue restaurants, announced it will remain closed because employees have tested positive for the disease. Originally, Rendezvous announced that they would be closed August 1-11, but in a Facebook post Thursday, they said they would remain closed August 12.

Their post said, “Well, we thought we were opening back today. Unfortunately, we’ve had two vaccinated employees test positive for COVID. Fortunately, so far, both are doing fine. We are working on contact tracing now - all contacts are also vaccinated - but out of an abundance of caution, we are going to be closed today. This is tough - we are just restaurant folks trying to make medical decisions - while also trying to keep our livelihoods going. If you were planning on coming down tonight, we hope you can support one of our fellow local restaurants.”

R.P. Tracks, a restaurant near the University of Memphis, also is closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19. In a post to Facebook, they said they closed Tuesday and hope to reopen Saturday.