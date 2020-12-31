Shelby County Health Department updates vaccination plan, expected timeline for other priority groups next in line

SCHD's vaccine supply focused first this week on first responders, those in assisted living facilities and home health care.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Starting Thursday in Shelby County, a slightly wider cross section of people can get vaccinated through the health department's dosage supply.

Since Monday, more than 3700 first responders and public health nurses rolled up their sleeves and made history.

They're the first recipients and first priority groups from the SCHD's Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

Now, another group will be allowed to drive up the county's two drive-thru vaccination sites and get in line.

"Beginning (Thursday) at noon, those who work in the mortuary sciences or serve as funeral directors are able to get their vaccine," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Those who work in the funeral industry - along with primary care providers, pharmacists and dental workers - make up the second priority groups as outlined by state health experts.

Dr. Haushalter expected those next groups will be notified soon about their vaccination opportunity.

"We will likely open up the remainder of 1a2 (priority level) shortly after the new year and then that also includes those individuals above the age of 75," Dr. Haushalter said.

While the health department provides the doses, health inspectors will patrol the county New Year's Eve, responding to complaints and shutting down businesses open past the curfew in the latest health directive.

"I want to put all of those who planned to have events after 10 on notice that that is in violation of the health directive and we will be out patrolling and enforcing to the best of our ability," Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

That's why Thursday, those with the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force urged the public be safe and smart going into 2021 and limit the risk of another post-holiday case surge.

"We had trouble earlier this summer when he had Memorial Day and Fourth of July back to back that is nothing like having Thanksgiving on top of Christmas on top of New Year's," City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said. "Please, do the right thing, give the health care workers a break."

Friday, one of the two current drive-thru vaccination sites for eligible groups run by the Shelby County Health Department - Lindenwood Christian Church in Midtown Memphis - will be closed.

Those with appointments are asked to go to the other location, the SCHD's location at 1826 Sycamore View Road in Northeast Memphis.

Because of poor weather expected Friday, vaccines at the Sycamore View location will also be done indoors.