'Evidence is clear, data overwhelming'; University of Memphis President reiterates his push for state to allow vaccine mandate

Dr. David Rudd told U of M Board of Trustees he's still pursuing such a mandate for students and staff, despite legal hurdles in place from the state.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During a livestream of the University of Memphis board of trustees meeting Wednesday afternoon, President Dr. David Rudd confirmed he's still in full support of a COVID vaccine mandate for students and staff.

Dr. Rudd is pursuing the state grant such a mandate for U of M following the FDA's full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine.

"I'll share communication, my effort to encourage our legislature and encourage the Governor to pursue vaccination status and adding this to the immunization list," Dr. Rudd told trustees during their quarterly meeting.

Dr. Rudd told the body he believes a COVID mandate makes sense legally with the state, since all Tennessee colleges and universities - including U of M - require measles, chickenpox, meningitis and hepatitis vaccinations to enroll on campus.

"That process has been in place for decades and we need to follow the same process in approval of medical advice relative to this illness given that this illness is potentially lethal and I think the evidence is clear and the data is overwhelming," Dr. Rudd said.

Two important numbers from today's Board of Trustees meeting.

1. We exceeded $50M in funded research for the first time.

2. UofM total assets exceeded $1B for the first time, and that means we are able to better resource/support our students and faculty. — Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) August 25, 2021

We caught up with some Memphis freshmen with different perspectives on a vaccine mandate.

"It really is people's decision whether or not they want to get it but at school and stuff you are around a lot of people, we have activities every single day," Regan Bailey said.

"I don't know because there are some people who don't want to take it, so I'm not really sure," Hawaa Abdalla added.