Germantown City Hall reopens to the public

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — After being closed for over a year, Germantown City Hall has officially reopened to the public. As of Monday, City staff who had been working remotely throughout the pandemic returned to their offices.

In addition, the Germantown Community Library has returned to its normal business hours and is working toward resuming all library services. Parks and Recreation is gearing up for a busy summer with the return of some staple events such as Groovin’ and Grillin’ and the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza.

We have seen a lot of questions regarding the update to the Shelby County health directive and the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and what this means for Germantown residents and business owners. Per the direction of Mayor Palazzolo, all signage that was placed at City Hall regarding masking and public health screenings has been removed. In addition, to ensure the safety of City employees and City Hall visitors, all common areas and frequently touched surfaces will be thoroughly sanitized on a daily basis. Moreover, all signage pertaining to the Germantown Fighting Together campaign has been taken down throughout the City.

The City of Germantown will continue to follow the guidance from the Shelby County Health Department and the CDC, in which individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing. Private businesses and churches may continue to require their patrons and employees to wear masks if they so choose. We strongly encourage everyone to continue to be respectful about masking, at least until we reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of the Shelby County population.