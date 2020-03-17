Governor Hutchinson asks Arkansas casinos to close

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, has asked all casinos to shut down for the next two weeks. He made that announcement in a news conference Tuesday morning in West Memphis.
That's going to impact approximately 900 hourly employees in Eastern Arkansas.
Right now the state is working to provide immediate unemployment benefits for any employees that are laid off as a result.
There have been no new cases of coronavirus in Arkansas since yesterday's report of 22. There have been no reported cases of coronavirus infection in the eastern portion of Arkansas but as the state works to get more tests available they expect those numbers to increase.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is in the process of developing tests. Governor Hutchinson says they expect more testing capabilities to be available within the next 3 to 4 days.
Schools in Arkansas will stay closed until March 30th with no immediate plans to extend closings.
Arkansas has no immediate plans to close restaurants and bars.