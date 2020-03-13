Health officials encourage social distancing during coronavirus pandemic

Shelby County Health Department makes helpful recommendations

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Cancellations for conferences, events, and sports activities continue to pour in and Thursday, the Shelby County Health Department says there is a strong need for social distancing in light of the second case of coronavirus in Shelby County.

Alisa Haushaulter, Director of Shelby County Health Department, encourages those individuals who are sick with fever or flu like symptoms to stay in isolation and avoid public places and large crowds.

Local 24 News has learned the second individual with COVID-19 is recovering at home. The person was never hospitalized and got the virus from their friend during a recent trip to New Orleans. Haushaulter says the first person diagnosed with COVID-19 is doing much better and they expect the second person to be fine too.

"If you remember last week we announced that we quarantined everyone in contact so this particular individual was under quarantine from the time that we knew that they were in contact," Haushaulter said. "Both of the individuals traveled to New Orleans at the same time and they continued to have contact when they returned back to Memphis/Shelby County."

Health officials stress people who are sick need to avoid public places and interactions with people.

"Individuals who are high risk so that would be our seniors, or individuals with chronic illnesses should re-evaluate their schedules and determine all the ways in which they could be socially distant," Haushaulter explained.

Shelby County School District has extended spring break for students and staff for an additional week.

"From what I understand the administration they are working to see about making sure those children have meals to eat while they have the additional week, cause as you know they were already scheduled to be off for a week for spring break," said Shelby County School Board Member, Michelle McKissack.

SCS Nutrition Services Team will provide bagged lunches for students between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. during the week of March 23. Other school districts in the Mid-South are monitoring the situation. Bottom line, if you're not feeling well, get to a doctor.

"If people get diagnosed early and get adequate treatment then they have as much opportunity as possible to recover and do well and return to their daily activities," Haushaulter explained.