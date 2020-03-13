Coronavirus prompts legitimate concerns, and facts are important to disseminate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a time of crisis, more information - not less - is always better. And it's safe to say that we are at a crisis point - with the spread of the coronavirus. Classes at colleges and universities are being suspended, travel is being halted. And NBA games are being put on hold indefinitely. With so many drastic measures taking place, it's vitally important that the public receives accurate and timely information.

So I applaud the Tennessee Department of Health for reversing course on what it discloses about the state's coronavirus cases. The Department initially declined to give the county where residents diagnosed with the virus live.

But after a series of complaints from lawmakers and others, Health Department officials wisely relented.

The reports in Shelby are encouraging. But as I said, this crisis keeps changing at warp speed. Shelby County's health department has created a separate web site to provide continuously updated information on the virus. And that's good.

Of course, patient privacy should be protected. But this is no time for state secrets. This crisis is real. And the more real information we have, the less we will listen to social media rumors and conspiracy theories. So stay safe.