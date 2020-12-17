Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital receives its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital received the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by way of FedEx Thursday morning, and began vaccinating its frontline workers within a couple of hours.

Le Bonheur is one of the first children’s hospitals in the country to receive the vaccine. The first at the hospital to get the vaccine was Le Bonheur and UTHSC Division Chief of Pediatric Hospitalist Medicine and Medical Director of School and Mobile Health Dr. Cynthia Cross.