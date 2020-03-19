Local businesses, stores close to reduce spread of COVID-19

Community centers, libraries, movie theaters, and museums also are closed

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Coronavirus is not only attacking the health of thousands, it's also attacking consumerism. Walmart just announced stores are reducing hours once again. It will now only be open from 7am-8:30pm. JCPenny and Wolfchase Galleria announced closures Wednesday.

Most of the restaurants around town are still offering take out options, or drive-thru services, but many of their dining rooms are closed. Many stores are closing to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Across the Mid-South, empty buildings and parking lots are becoming more frequent due to the progression of coronavirus in our nation.

"I haven't been up here in a while, but it's weird not seeing that many cars at all normally," said shopper, Naim Hakeem.

Hakeem came to Wolfchase Galleria for some shoes and Local 24 News informed him he only had a few hours before the mall closed until March 29.

"Well, that's a pretty long time. A mall is a big place where everybody comes together, and it's easy to pass viruses around like that so with it closing down it does make sense you don't want to have too many conglomerates of people in one spot," Hakeem explained.

In Collierville, community centers and libraries are closed.

"It is bare in there, in fact I made a picture, the toilet paper isles in the store being bare, their bookshelves are bare so yes people are stocking up," said Martha Reese, who frequents the Collierville library.

"Just knowing that it being closed down for a couple of weeks just not really knowing when it will reopen, we just wanted to come and get some books to fill our time and do something," said Avery Peterson, who is worried about the closures.