Methodist Le Bonheur in Olive Branch checks off day one of COVID vaccinations for healthcare workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As distribution of the vaccine continues in our region, Methodist Le Bonheur in Olive Branch just got their first delivery.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease was there as frontline workers got their shot during the first day of doses.

Healthcare workers have been waiting on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine arrived at Methodist Le Bonheur in Olive Branch Wednesday morning. They received about 300 doses to be given over the next five days.

Dr. Sarah Ziebarth described it as weight lifted off her shoulders.

“So excited. Euphoric. I ran down from the operating room as soon as I possibly could to try to be the very first person in line,” said Ziebarth.

However, Jason Fleener, Clinical Director of Surgical Services, beat her there. He was the first to get the vaccine at the hospital.

“It’s extremely important to keep everyone as healthy as possible while we take care of our community. I’m a nurse and I’ve had COVID,” said Fleener. “My wife is also a nurse. She works at Le Bonheur. She tested positive before Thanksgiving. About a week into it, she had to get hospitalized and she’s still hospitalized.”

It was not only a high priority to get the vaccine, but Jason switched to the other side of the table to administer it.

“I am very proud to be a Methodist associate and be able to take care of the community and help take care of the individuals that are helping to take care of the community,” said Fleener.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at @MethodistHlth in Olive Branch this morning. Healthcare workers lined up to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Uyez7dEIbS — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) December 23, 2020

“We’re seeing more and more patients every week. I’m seeing patients. I’m getting calls. People would be surprised. Otherwise healthy young patients are severe issues with this. I feel like it’s always unexpected. Everybody thinks it won’t be them and then it is. It’s really hard to see that day in and day out,” said Dr. Ziebarth.

That struggle is what drives healthcare workers to push the message.

“Trust the science. They moved very quickly; however, they’ve done the research. It is safe. It is effective and it is very important to get this so we can get back to some form of normalcy,” said Fleener.

“We’ve all been waiting for a long time. This was all I wanted for Christmas," said Dr. Ziebarth.