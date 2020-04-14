Mid-South company Landau Uniforms donates 30,000 scrub sets to TEMA

The donations is meant to help the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency in the fight against COVID-19.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Mid-South company Landau Uniforms announced it is donating 30,000 scrub sets to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to help in the fight against COVID-19.

From a news release from the company: “We find ourselves in unprecedented times unlike any we have faced before in the world,” stated Bruce Landau, CEO of Landau Uniforms, Inc. “Landau is here to help during this challenging time. We are here to support our local community, Tennessee, our health care workers and our first responders.”

Landau is aggressively working to embrace the challenges of the COVID-19 virus. Our team is keeping a close eye on our national response. During this time, our main priority remains providing needed resources to health care professionals.

We are honored to be in an industry that can provide support to our Nation’s heroes. We thank you today, and every day, for your incredible acts of bravery.

Landau Uniforms, Urbane Scrubs and Smitten Scrubs are sold online and in local, community-based retail stores.