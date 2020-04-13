Local plumbing company challenges the region to feed the community with "901 Gives"

Smith's Plumbing Services has fed almost 3,000 people during coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Since the COVID-19 outbreak made its way to the Mid-South, many have shown an outpouring of community support. From making masks, donating PPE gear and providing meals, the community has really come together to support one another.

Local 24 News spoke with a local plumbing company that not only stepped up to help but has created a challenge for others.

Not everyone is able to work during these times, but Smith's Plumbing Services is a company still in business. The company has decided to put its money where its mouth is and help others in the community.

"What's going on folks," said Dustin Smith, Smith's Plumbing Services owner and 901 Gives founder.

That is quite the greeting for a man of service. For the past few weeks, Smith has been feeding the community through his nonprofit, 901 Gives.

"We took a portion of our advertising budget. Instead of using that money just for advertising, I used the money to help feed the community," said Smith.

His actions caused a major reaction.

"Every day, I'm basically allowing a small business to sponsor a certain number of meals. We currently have Wally Hatchet's located at Bartlett in place for pickup. We also donated $2,000 to Carita's Village which is another nonprofit in Binghampton, so they can help feed people around the Binghampton area," said Smith.

He has even gotten restaurants in Tipton County involved bringing the total amount of money donated to about $30,000.

"Each meal that the restaurant gives out is a $5 meal, so it's a way for the restaurant to have some cash flow. This not only is helping the community, but I wanted the restaurants that are also affected by this to get a little cash flow," said Smith.

Thus far, Smith and other donors fed almost 3,000 people. That is almost a thousand people per week. The challenge does not stop there.