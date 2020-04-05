Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Germantown says it will adhere to Shelby County directive; only hair salons & barber shops allowed to open Wed.

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Germantown now says it will adhere to Shelby County directive; only hair salons and barber shops allowed to open Wednesday

After first announcing Monday that Germantown would allow all "personal appearance" businesses to open, going against a Shelby County Health Department directive, city leaders announced Monday afternoon that they would adhere to the directive.

The new Shelby County directive is a reversal, allowing hair salons and barber shops to open in Memphis and across Shelby County starting Wednesday, but with several restrictions.

The move came after Governor Bill Lee last week said “close contact businesses” such as salons and massage parlors could open starting Wednesday in 89 of the state’s 95 counties, which did not include Shelby County.

Earlier, some suburban communities said they planned to open such establishments Wednesday. That would have been against the three-phase back to business plan the Shelby County mayors agreed to and unveiled last week.

Salons and barber shops had originally been scheduled to open in phase two of the plan, which wouldn’t have begun any earlier than the week of May 18th.

Shortly after the announcement Monday morning, a city of Germantown spokesperson emailed Local 24 News, saying: "effective Wednesday, May 6, personal appearance businesses, including salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, waxing/threading salons, tanning salons and massage therapy establishments will be allowed to reopen in Germantown.”

Monday afternoon, the city released a statement backtracking on the original, saying: "In a release earlier today, Germantown advised that all personal appearance business would be reopening on Wednesday, May 6; however, according to the Shelby County’s Health Department’s Directive No. 3, businesses such as nail salons, spas, waxing/threading salons, tanning salons and massage therapy establishments are excluded from reopening on Wednesday. Per orders from Governor Bill Lee, we must adhere to orders set forth by the County Health Department. At this time, only hair salons and barbershops located within Shelby County, including the City of Germantown, will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday, May 6."

The development continues to show how compromise for Shelby County to remain on the same page, allowing some of those close contact businesses to open but not all, remains a challenge.

In the health department’s directive, temporary restrictions at hair salons and barber shops will include requirements such as temperature checks for workers, requiring they wear face masks while cutting hair, stocked sanitizing products, details of client names and times in an appointment book, social distancing, and limits on walk-in customers.

Shelby County restrictions for hair salons and barber shops:

Employees must have temperature checks before entering work area, not allowed in with fever or COVID-19 symptoms Salons must be stocked with wipes and sanitizer Owners must keep appointment book with customer name, date of service and time of service Stylists and barbers must wear face coverings and gloves when providing services Social distancing between chairs Stylists and barbers encouraged to get tested before COVID-19 before going back to work Limit walk-ins 15 minutes between appointments to sanitize work station Continually wipe down surfaces Non-customer companions not allowed inside

WATCH: West Memphis Mayor & church leaders discuss timeline for lifting restrictions on places of worships

(WEST MEMPHIS NEWS RELEASE) - Mayor McClendon and local church leaders will announce Monday at 2:30 at the West Memphis City Hall, the timeline regarding lifting restrictions on places of worship in the city of West Memphis, in order to slow the transmission of the virus and minimize the impact of the outbreak in our county.

The City of West Memphis continues to follow the guidance and direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Arkansas Department of Health, and their Public Office.

Press Conference (5.4.20) Posted by The City of West Memphis on Monday, May 4, 2020

WATCH: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeve gives update on COVID-19 response as state reports 327 new cases/7 new deaths

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response We are working to safely re-open more of Mississippi. Today, that means in-room dining at restaurants and larger groups allowed outdoors. More details on that and our efforts to get aid out to people—even though the legislature has intervened to try and stop us—in today’s update. Posted by Tate Reeves on Monday, May 4, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 327 new cases and seven new deaths in the state. There have now been a total of 7,877 cases and 310 deaths in the state.

Desoto County new reports a total of 298 cases and 4 deaths.

(MS GOV'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced the next phase for Mississippi to begin slowly and safely reopening the state's economy while continuing to flatten the curve.

In a new executive order, Governor Reeves lays out the next steps of a measured, strategic plan following our state health officials recommendations to protect lives while restoring Mississippians' livelihoods. This Executive Order amends his Safer At Home order, which he signed over a week ago and still remains in effect until Monday, May 11. The new guidelines go into effect at 8:00 AM on Thursday, May 7 until 8:00 AM on Monday, May 11, which is when the Safer At Home order ends as well.

"I don’t want to wait if there are steps that we believe we can safely take now to ease the burden on Mississippians fighting this virus. There are thousands around the state that are set to close their doors for good. They cannot hold on much longer. I hope that this will not only be some much-needed relief for those restaurant employees but also provide for some joy for the people of Mississippi," said Governor Tate Reeves.

Governor Reeves announced his new executive order at his daily press briefing today, which you can view on our Facebook page here.

In this latest executive order, the Governor lays out strict social distancing guidelines to begin the process of slowly and safely reopening restaurants and allowing outdoor recreation, including:



RESTAURANTS:

Before in-house dining can resume, the entire restaurant and bar must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom.

All restaurants and bars are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

Cloth masks must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that mask throughout their shift.

All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

No more than 50% seating capacity in both indoor and outdoor dining areas, and floor plans must be updated to ensure at least 6 feet between each group. Party sizes will be limited to no more than 6 people per table.

Bars and bar areas that do no offer food services are to remain closed.

Minimizing person-to-person contact through technology, like mobile or online reservations and contact-less payment, is encouraged.

Customers will be screened upon entry. Restaurants and bars must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

Cafeteria-style buffets and food stations that are manned by restaurant staff are allowed with appropriate barriers to limit contact. Self-service buffets, food stations, and drink stations are prohibited.

All restaurants and bars must place hand sanitizer at all entrances, hostess stations, in/near bathrooms, and at cashier stations.

OUTDOOR RECREATION:

Gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people for indoor activities and a maximum of 20 people for outside activities.

Parks can open to the public from 9:00AM - 7:00PM for outdoor recreation under guidance from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and local authorities, with people following social distancing guidelines such as 6 feet separation. Outdoor recreation activities, such as swimming, are also allowed within those same hours.

You can view the text version of Executive Order No. 1478 here.



Safer At Home FAQs can be found on the Governor's website here.

Tennessee reports 325 new cases and 9 new deaths (13,502 cases/219 deaths total)

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 325 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, and nine new deaths. There have been a total of 13,502 cases and 219 deaths in the state.

211,443 people have been tested. 1,143 have been hospitalized, and 6,081 recovered.

WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

(KTHV) - As of Monday, May 4, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,458 positive cases.

On Wednesday, there were 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

On Friday, Gov.Hutchinson announced a plan to reopen hair salons and barbershops. We learned on Thursday that gyms will be able to open up starting on Monday, May 4, followed by restaurants the following Monday, May 11.

Key facts to know:

3,458 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

52,890 total tests

49,459 negative test results

81 reported deaths

91 currently hospitalized

1,999 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Clarksdale mayor to provide masks to all households in city

12:45 p.m. - (CLARKSDALE NEWS RELEASE) - Mayor Chuck Espy will provide (4) masks to all households in Clarksdale, MS in an effort to reopen the community safely. While there is no single strategy to ending COVID19, the benefits of social distancing, washing hands, and wearing masks have been identified as important best practices. Leveraging the strategies used by other countries to reach outcomes that are positively similar will be useful.

Mayor Espy stated, “The need to protect our most valued customers – the citizens of Clarksdale—is a high priority. We know there is an issue of equity in terms of having access to personal protective equipment (PPE). This initiative intends to close those gaps, continue to lower the threat of spreading COVID19, and give people peace of mind.” He continued, “As our economy attempts to get back on track, we want to make sure residents can engage while limiting exposure of this highly infectious virus.”

However, social distancing will still be preferred and encouraged. “These types of practices will simply need to be in place to slow the spread of the virus while scientists work on the vaccine,” Mayor Espy added.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) continue to closely monitor the outbreak of respiratory illnesses caused by the novel (new) coronavirus COVID-19 and are working to limit the spread of cases nationally and in Mississippi. Please call the MSDH Coronavirus Hotline for information – 877-978-6453.

WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force Briefing

12:00 p.m. - COVID-19 Joint Task Force update with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Dr. Alisa Haushalter - Director, Shelby County Health Department, and Dr. Bruce Randolph, Shelby County Health Officer.

May 4 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update May 4 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update Posted by City of Memphis on Monday, May 4, 2020

23,000+ Tennesseans tested across state as part of Unified Command Group's free testing

(TN GOV'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE ) - Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced more than 23,000 Tennesseans have received a free COVID-19 test at 67 drive-through sites over the past three weekends, as part of Unified-Command Group’s efforts to reduce barriers and widen access to testing for all Tennesseans regardless of symptoms.

“Testing remains one of the most important tools for gaining more information in our fight against COVID-19, and the 23,000 tests we’ve completed over the last three weekends have provided incredibly valuable data,” said Gov. Lee. “We’re grateful to the thousands who came out to receive a test this weekend and we continue to remind Tennesseans: when in doubt, get a test.”

Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard supported Tennessee Department of Health personnel at 16 sites across the state May 2 and 3 where 5,153 Tennesseans received a free COVID-19 test. Eight sites were operated on Saturday with 2,733 individuals tested and another eight sites on Sunday with 2,420 individuals tested. Hamilton county operated their site both days and tested 1,168 individuals for COVID-19 representing nearly a third of the weekend total.

“Our weekend sites have been equipped to meet the demand for free testing across the state,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner. “With ample capacity at our county health departments during the week, we continue to encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of free testing at these locations.”

Unified-Command Group, led by Director Stuart McWhorter, is a partnership between Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Patrick Sheehan.

Shelby County reports 101 new confirmed cases, no new deaths

9:55 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reported 101 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths. The total now stands at 2,850 cases so far, with 53 deaths in the county.

33,896 people have been tested in the county. The health department says 1457 have recovered.

Christ Community Health to host drive-thru testing Wednesday

Christ Community Health will host a drive-thru testing on Wednesday, May 6 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at its Hickory Hill location, 5366 Mendenhall Mall. No appointment needed and the event is for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.

Kroger partners with the University of Memphis and Cherokee Health to provide free drive-thru testing beginning Tuesday

Kroger Health will hold an additional COVID-19 testing site this week at the University of Memphis. The FREE drive-thru event will be Tuesday, May 5 through Thursday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing will be held on the UofM campus at the Central Avenue parking lot next to the Holiday Inn (signage will be displayed).

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day.

As of Sunday, May 3, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 3,431 positive cases

(KTHV) - As of Sunday, May 3, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,431 positive cases.

On Wednesday, there were 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

On Friday, Gov.Hutchinson announced a plan to reopen hair salons and barbershops. We learned on Thursday that gyms will be able to open up starting on Monday, May 4, followed by restaurants the following Monday, May 11.

Key facts to know:

3,431 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

52,890 total tests

49,459 negative test results

76 reported deaths

1,999 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Crittenden County has 197 cases; 5 deaths

Cross County has 24 cases

Lee County has 3 cases; 1 death

Mississippi County has 20 cases

Phillips County has 6 cases; 1 death

Poinsett County has 23 cases; 2 deaths

St. Francis County has 93 cases

Watch Governor Hutchinson's Saturday briefing:

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantries for Monday, May 4

Memphis, Kroc Center 800 E. Parkway 38104, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Riverside Baptist Church 3560 Third St. 38109, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Leadership Empowerment Ctr., 3925 Overton Crossing 38127, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Colonial Park UMC 5330 Park 38119, 10 a.m.

Memphis, First Baptist Broad 2869 Broad Ave 38112, TBA

