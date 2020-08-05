Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 8, 2020

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 8, 2020

Memphis, SLIM House 1130 College 38106, 11 a.m.

Memphis, School Seed, 320 Joubert Ave. 38109, 4 p.m.

Lafayette Cty, MS- 70 Buddy Parkway in Oxford 38655, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Breath of Life Christian Center 3795 Frayser Raleigh Rd. 38128, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida 7981 Summer Ave 38133, 10 a.m.

Almost 3,700 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas

(KTHV, 7:05 a.m.) - As of Thursday evening, May 7, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,694 positive cases.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

Key facts to know:

3,694 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

63,994 total tests

60,300 negative test results

88 reported deaths

70 currently hospitalized

2,867 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Cases in Arkansas' Mid-South counties:

Crittenden County has 203 cases; 7 deaths

Cross County has 27 cases

Lee County has 4 cases; 1 death

Mississippi County has 42 cases

Monroe County has 4 cases

Phillips County has 4 cases; 1 death

Poinsett County has 25 cases; 2 deaths

St. Francis County has 104 cases

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

