Mid-South coronavirus live updates: LeMoyne Owen College to participate in nationwide virtual commencement; Thursday's mobile food pantry locations

LIVE UPDATES

LeMoyne-Owen College to participate in "Show Me Your Walk" virtual Commencement

LeMoyne-Owen College will be one of 78 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to participate in Show Me Your Walk, a virtual commencement featuring President Barack Obama on Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m. central. The commencement, sponsored by JP Morgan Chase and HBCU education partners, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), will air via Chase’s social media platforms , ESSENCE Studios and HBCU Connect Facebook .

HBCUs produce 70% of African American doctors and dentists, 50% of black lawyers and 80% of black judges. HBCU graduates can also expect work-life earnings of $130 billion—an additional $927,000 per graduate, 56 percent more than they could expect to earn without their HBCU degrees or certificates, according to UNCF.

Show Me Your Walk: HBCU Edition presented by Chase Tune in live, May 16th from 2PM - 4PM ET, for a virtual commencement celebrating the graduating class of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 14, 2020

Tipton Cty, TN- St. John MBC 1998 Atoka-Idaville Rd. in Atoka 38004, 10 a.m.

Fayette Cty, TN- Mt. Sinai Baptist 2425 Hwy 59 in Mason 38049, 10 a.m.

Fayette Cty, TN- Our Hands to Yours, 160 Charleston St., Moscow 38057, 10 a.m.

Memphis, (kid friendly) 645 Georgia Ave 38126, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Pleasant Hill Chapel MBC, 4523 Raleigh LaGrange Rd. 38128, 10 a.m.

Tunica Cty, MS- Tunica Ten Point 1165 Abbay Drive 38676 in Tunica, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Direction Church 6120 Winchester 38115, 11 a.m.

Shelby Cty, TN- Bert Ferguson Community Center 8505 Trinity in Cordova 38108, 10 a.m.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

