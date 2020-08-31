Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South food Bank mobile pantry locations

8:00 a.m. - Here are the locations for Monday's mobile pantries from the Mid-South Food Bank.

Memphis, The Time is Now Douglass Redevelopment Corporation, 3299 Omar Robinson 38108, 10 a.m.

Dyer Cty, TN- 114 W. Main Newbern 38059, 10 a.m-1 p.m.

Tate Cty, MS- Second Baptist Coldwater, 716 Forest Cir. Coldwater 38618, 10 a.m.

Benton Cty, MS- Greenwood Church, 4854 Lamar Rd. Lamar 38642, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk