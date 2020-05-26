Mid-South coronavirus live updates: 127 new cases & 1 new death (4,531 cases/94 deaths total); more than 3,000 recoveries

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

127 new cases & 1 new death (4,531 cases/94 deaths total); more than 3,000 recoveries

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 127 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 4,531 cases and 94 deaths in the county. 3,047 have recovered.

Latest Mid-South COVID-19 cases

7:00 a.m. - Here's a look at the latest numbers as of Monday night.

TN - Tennessee reports a total of 20,607 cases and 338 deaths in the state. 13,073 have recovered. Find more from the Tennessee Department of Health HERE.

Shelby County reports a total of 4,404 cases and 93 deaths. 2,974 have recovered. Find more from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

MS - Mississippi reports a total of 13,458 cases and 635 deaths. 9,401 have recovered. Desoto County reports a total of 474 cases and 6 deaths. Find more from the Mississippi State Department of health HERE.

AR - Arkansas reports a total of 6,029 cases and 117 deaths. 4,249 have recovered. Find more from the Arkansas Department of Health HERE.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

