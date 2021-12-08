Governor Tate Reeves extends State of Emergency as Mississippi breaks single-day total of new COVID-19 cases

The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department on Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was set only two days earlier.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is extending the state of emergency there for 30 days as the state health department reported the largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The 4,412 new cases posted by the Health Department on Thursday breaks a record of 3,488 that was set only two days earlier. The numbers Wednesday also exceeded 3,000.

In a series of tweets, Reeves said he decided to extend the state of emergency to "east the process of marshalling addition resources for our response."

He said the extension allows the state to keep options open for using the state's National Guard members as needed.

Reeves also said there would be no lockdowns of statewide mandates.

Dr. Alan Jones is associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He said the rapid increase in new virus cases is putting stress on the state hospital system.

Few intensive care unit beds are available in Mississippi. Jones said hospitals are full from Memphis to Gulfport and from Natchez to Meridian.

In coordination with @tcbpubhealth and @msema, I will extend Mississippi’s State of Emergency for 30 more days.



This extension will ease the process of marshalling additional resources for our response (that I described yesterday), (1/4) — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 12, 2021

allow our system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available, ensure expanded access to telemedicine, and will keep options open for use of the great men and women of the MS National Guard. (2/4) — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 12, 2021

There will be no lockdowns and there will be no statewide mandates. (3/4) — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 12, 2021

I didn’t make this decision without extensive consideration of all factors but I am convinced this action is the best path forward given the ever-changing environment we currently face.Stay safe Mississippi & God Bless! (4/4) — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 12, 2021