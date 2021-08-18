'Worst part of the pandemic' | Mississippi Department of Health provides another grim COVID outlook

Hospitalizations and new daily cases are at record highs and affecting a growing number of elementary age children not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, during their weekly COVID-19 update, those with the Mississippi Department of Health again pointed to a dire situation as the Delta variant continues to strain hospital capacity and impact classroom learning.

"We are clearly at the worst part of the pandemic that we've seen throughout, and it's continuing to worsen," Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

The Magnolia State currently is at record highs of new daily cases and hospitalizations, surpassing the previous highs set in January.

Right now, 98% of cases, 89% of hospitalizations, and 86% of COVID deaths are those unvaccinated in Mississippi.

Since school began across Mississippi, there are more than 20,000 students quarantined due to COVID through August 13th.

So far in August, 5,933 Mississippi students contracted COVID, along with 1,496 teachers and staff, as some districts went virtual for a weeks to slow the spread in the classroom.

On top of that, among the most notable age group in Mississippi of the newest COVID cases of late include those between the ages of 6 and 10 - a group not eligible to be vaccinated.

Those with MSDH said staffing remains a critical need, as those with 73 Mississippi hospitals requested the federal level provide a total of 1,451 personnel to staff nearly 1000 acute care and ICU beds.

As of Wednesday, certified paramedics, advanced emergency technicians, and EMTs licensed in the state of Mississippi will be allowed to care for patients in licensed emergency rooms while not on duty in their full-time job.

Those with MSDH also confirmed the request DeSoto County commissioners and its Emergency Management Director to bring additional resources - including a potential temporary field hospital - and said they are exploring available options.