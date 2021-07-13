Mississippi gets nearly $13 million for rural COVID-19 fight

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving the money through its Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program to 50 small rural hospitals in the state.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi hospitals in rural areas will receive nearly $13 million in federal funding to help fight the coronavirus.

According to a news release from the White House, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving the money through its Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program to 50 small rural hospitals in the state.

Hospitals can use the money to expand access to testing in rural areas as well as for other coronavirus mitigation efforts needed in their communities.

The state's Department of Health Monday announced 796 new coronavirus cases over a three-day period from July 9 through July 11.